Elizabeth Hurley was the ‘older woman’ Prince Harry lost his virginity to? Actor reacts to rumours

British model and actor Elizabeth Hurley recently appeared on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and cleared some rumours about her. Most prominent among them was whether she was the ‘older woman’ that Prince Harry lost his virginity to. (Also read: Prince Harry may have lied to sell more copies of tell-all memoir Spare, federal lawyers tell court) Elizabeth Hurley refuted rumours of 'taking Prince Harry's virginity'.

It wasn't me!

The Duke of Sussex wrote about the episode in his 2023 memoir Spare but did not mention the name of the woman. Many speculated it to be Elizabeth Hurley aka Liz Hurley. However, she has called the rumours ‘absurd’. "That was ludicrous!" Elizabeth said. "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.'"

"It was absurd. It was ridiculous. It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American.' Oh, it's Andy Cohen." She added that she had never met Prince Harry in her life.

In his book, Prince Harry had written about the woman, "She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us."

About Prince Harry

Harry and wife Meghan Markle, known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are no longer working royals, having stepped back from duties amid recriminations over the way they say they were treated by "The Firm."

They moved to California in 2020, where they live in an exclusive enclave outside Santa Barbara, and are now forging their own businesses, after being cut off from the royal purse. Harry, who married former actress Meghan in a fairytale wedding in 2018, has repeatedly aired complaints about the way he feels he and his wife were mistreated during their time as working royals, culminating in January 2023 with his autobiography Spare.

In the best-seller he laid bare years of family feuding, including alleging that William physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan.