American influencer gushes over 'macho man' Shah Rukh Khan's diamond necklace at IIFA: 'Most famous movie star in Asia'

At IIFA 2025 in Jaipur on March 9, Shah Rukh Khan's all-black ensemble was elevated by his dazzling necklace, which sparkled under the lights of the green carpet. Styled by celebrity stylish Shaleena Nathani, Shah Rukh's custom Manish Malhotra look – which included a relaxed-fit black blazer with matching round-neck top and wide-legged trousers – was a perfect blend of classy and edgy. Also read: US influencer is all praise for Nita Ambani after decoding her jewels Shah Rukh Khan wore a diamond necklace at IIFA 2025. (Instagram/ Julia Chafe and Shaleena Nathani)

Now, the actor's necklace from IIFA 2025, which was the centrepiece of his awards night look, is being praised by Julia Chafe, a US influencer who has gained popularity for her expertise on celebrity jewellery, particularly the Ambani family's collection. She said that with his latest look, Shah Rukh ‘is proving to everyone that you can be manly and still wear gorgeous jewels’.

American influencer calls SRK 'cool macho man'

In an Instagram video she posted on March 11, Julia said, “My American followers might not know who this is but here's what you need to know: SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is the person who made Bruno (her husband) scream like this (at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2024 wedding in Mumbai). He is arguably the most famous movie star in all of Asia. And not only is he wearing a fat diamond necklace, he is also wearing a fat diamond bracelet.”

Julia added, “Nothing makes me happier than men in jewellery. Nothing. His jewels are from a company named Lista. Each diamond here is at least a carat and there is something about seeing a cool macho man wearing heavy jewels. That's just getting to me, because he is proving to everyone you can be as manly as Jason Momoa or Chris Hemsworth and still wear gorgeous jewels and it does not take away from that. What do you guys think of SRK's jewellery?”

Fans shower love on Shah Rukh's look

Responding to Julia, an Instagram user wrote in the comments section of her video, “Omg (Oh my God), I was waiting for you to talk about this!!!!!!” Another commented, “Great necklace.” A person also said, “Just loving this men’s jewellery on SRK.” Someone also wrote, “Yes!!! Macho man in diamonds!”