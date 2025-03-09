Kareena Kapoor turns apsara for IIFA 2025 in corset saree recreated from 17-year-old Tarun Tahiliani look. Pics, video

Kareena Kapoor attended the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 last night. Bebo slipped into a maroon corset saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani for the star-studded occasion. It is one of Kareena's most gorgeous looks. Let's dive deep into this glamorous look. Kareena Kapoor wears a Tarun Tahiliani corset saree for IIFA Awards 2025.

What Kareena Kapoor wore to the IIFA Awards 2025

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor dressed Kareena Kapoor in one of her most remarkable ensembles to date. Kareena wore a special recreation of the ‘Modern India’ saree from designer Tarun Tahiliani's 17-year-old collection. The corset saree is inspired by another similar-looking maroon saree from the 2008 collection. Kareena's ensemble is a perfect sartorial piece for the modern woman of the 21st Century and transformed her into an apsara. Diet Sabya, the famous fashion page on Instagram, even called it ‘The Apsarafication of Bebo’.

The details of Kareena Kapoor's corset saree

The pre-draped satin-silk saree features embellished golden borders decked with delicate zardozi work and shimmering sequin adornments. The pleated pallu, draped on the shoulder, cascades to the back in a floor-grazing hem length. To add some regal touches, Rhea paired the saree with a matching silk overlay, which she draped on her arms and that features embellished borders, an open front, and a long train at the back.

Kareena completed the ensemble with a corset blouse featuring delicate zardozi work, a split square neckline, broad straps on the shoulder, a sheer silhouette on the back with ribbon ties to cinch the blouse, and an asymmetric hem.

Kareena chose gold jewels adorned with contrasting emerald gemstones to accessorise the ensemble. She wore a choker necklace, earrings, rings, and a statement kadha. With her hair styled in a sleek-back bun, she opted for nude pink lips, flushed cheeks, a red bindi, winged eyeliner, rose gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and glowing highlighter for the glam.