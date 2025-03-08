Kareena Kapoor channels iconic main character energy in newspaper print blazer-skirt look

Kareena Kapoor just dropped an iconic look that will surely go down as one of her top-tier looks. The ensemble nails the ‘Je ne sais quoi’ enigmatic style. It's ‘Bebo-coded' and 'Main apni favourite hu.’ Simultaneously, it's also giving Poo (Kareena's iconic character from K3G) as a cover girl. The look will surely leave even pedantic Miranda Priestly (from Devil Wears Prada) swooning over it. Let's dive into this glamorous look. This look of Kareena Kapoor exudes a nonchalant 'Je ne sais quoi' grace.(PC: Instagram)

ALSO READ: Channel your inner Poo with these 8 iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan-inspired looks: Being P.H.A.T. is always in style

What Kareena Kapoor wore

Kareena Kapoor wore John Galliano's Gazette Print Blazer and Skirt from the spring/summer 2005 collection. She styled it with a Hermes Birkin bag.

The beige monochrome ensemble is essentially a newspaper print co-ord set featuring a fitted, structured blazer and skirt. She teamed it with black shades, amping up the fierce oomph. The black Birkin bag complemented well with the knee-high boots. Needless to say, she also adhered to the age-old styling rule of colour-coordinating shoes with the bag.

If anything, the ensemble screams ‘main-character’ energy with the statement print, high-end accessories and the nonchalant poise she channelled in her pose.

She ler hair loose in a voluminous, tousled style. Going for nude pink lipstick and minimal makeup, she let the outfit be in the spotlight.

Much like Kareena's iconic characters, Geet and Poo, whose outfits are often at the centre of frequent recreations- at every Bollywood-themed party - this look too has the potential to become a fan-favourite and inspire countless recreations.

What is next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor was seen in multiple movies in 2024, including Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again. Next, she will be seen again in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's sindoor looks over the years are pure elegance: From Aadar Jain’s wedding to her own bridal glow