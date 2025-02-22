Kareena Kapoor's sindoor looks over the years are pure elegance: From Aadar Jain’s wedding to her own bridal glow

Kareena Kapoor is here to show you how it's done! The 44-year-old actor attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding celebrations on Friday in Mumbai, looking straight out of a fashion dream. Draped in a stunning red saree, she was simply too glam to ignore. But what truly elevated her look was the sindoor on her forehead — a not so common sight on Bebo. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s metallic dress for New Year’s celebration with Saif and kids screams glamour; price tag might shock you ) Kareena Kapoor recently dazzled at Aadar Jain's wedding in glamorous red saree and sindoor. (Instagram)

However, this isn't the first time Kareena has embraced sindoor with style. She's rocked desi looks with sindoor before, and each time, she's served major fashion inspiration. Let's take a look at some of her stunning sindoor moments.

Kareena’s stunning red saree look

For Aadar Jain's wedding, Kareena draped herself in a breathtaking red saree from Ritu Kumar, featuring enchanting silver zari detailing all over. She styled it elegantly with a sweetheart neckline blouse and elevated the look with a stunning green emerald necklace. With kohl-rimmed eyes, nude makeup, open tresses, and sindoor adorning her middle partition, she looked absolutely wow.

Kareena’s Iconic Sindoor Look from 2012

Kareena's sindoor look from 2012 will surely make you wonder, "Is the actor even ageing?" After her wedding to Saif Ali Khan, she dazzled in a stunning red saree with the pallu gracefully falling from her shoulder. Styled with a statement diamond necklace, glamorous makeup, and a bold streak of red sindoor adorning her maang, she shined like the true diva she is.

Kareena in green: A perfect contrast to sindoor

If there's one colour that makes sindoor stand out beautifully, it's green—and Kareena proves it effortlessly. The actor once stunned in a rich green silk saree with delicate red piping along the hemline. She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a V-neckline and accessorised with a diamond necklace adorned with emeralds. With sindoor enhancing her long, side-parted tresses and a black bindi perfectly placed on her forehead, she exuded elegance.