Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kareena Kapoor's sindoor looks over the years are pure elegance: From Aadar Jain’s wedding to her own bridal glow

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 22, 2025 01:45 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor’s sindoor look at Aadar Jain wedding turned heads. From her own wedding to rare glam moments, here’s a look at her best sindoor fashion moments.

Kareena Kapoor is here to show you how it's done! The 44-year-old actor attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding celebrations on Friday in Mumbai, looking straight out of a fashion dream. Draped in a stunning red saree, she was simply too glam to ignore. But what truly elevated her look was the sindoor on her forehead — a not so common sight on Bebo. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s metallic dress for New Year’s celebration with Saif and kids screams glamour; price tag might shock you )

Kareena Kapoor recently dazzled at Aadar Jain's wedding in glamorous red saree and sindoor. (Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor recently dazzled at Aadar Jain's wedding in glamorous red saree and sindoor. (Instagram)

However, this isn't the first time Kareena has embraced sindoor with style. She's rocked desi looks with sindoor before, and each time, she's served major fashion inspiration. Let's take a look at some of her stunning sindoor moments.

Kareena’s stunning red saree look

For Aadar Jain's wedding, Kareena draped herself in a breathtaking red saree from Ritu Kumar, featuring enchanting silver zari detailing all over. She styled it elegantly with a sweetheart neckline blouse and elevated the look with a stunning green emerald necklace. With kohl-rimmed eyes, nude makeup, open tresses, and sindoor adorning her middle partition, she looked absolutely wow.

Kareena’s Iconic Sindoor Look from 2012

Kareena's sindoor look from 2012 will surely make you wonder, "Is the actor even ageing?" After her wedding to Saif Ali Khan, she dazzled in a stunning red saree with the pallu gracefully falling from her shoulder. Styled with a statement diamond necklace, glamorous makeup, and a bold streak of red sindoor adorning her maang, she shined like the true diva she is.

Kareena in green: A perfect contrast to sindoor

If there's one colour that makes sindoor stand out beautifully, it's green—and Kareena proves it effortlessly. The actor once stunned in a rich green silk saree with delicate red piping along the hemline. She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a V-neckline and accessorised with a diamond necklace adorned with emeralds. With sindoor enhancing her long, side-parted tresses and a black bindi perfectly placed on her forehead, she exuded elegance.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On