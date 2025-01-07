Kareena Kapoor’s metallic dress for New Year’s celebration with Saif and kids screams glamour; price tag might shock you

While the world welcomed 2025 with fireworks and parties, Bollywood's OG diva Kareena Kapoor rang in the New Year 2025 in true style. She celebrated the holiday season in picturesque town of Gstaad, Switzerland, with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their adorable sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor's glamorous New Year look features a stunning metallic midi dress.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old actor gave her fans a glimpse of her dreamy vacation, and let's just say, her look screamed glamour. Kareena effortlessly stole the spotlight in a dazzling metallic dress, reminding everyone why she remains the ultimate fashion icon. Let's decode her stunning look and take fashion inspiration. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor makes red look hotter than ever in stunning blazer dress. Can you guess how much it costs? )

Kareena Kapoor stuns in metallic midi dress

On Monday, Kareena shared a series of glam pictures on Instagram, captioning them, "Headed home with this mood for 2025." The pictures show her having a blast as she poses with Saif and the kids. For her look, she donned a stunning gold-toned metallic midi dress.

Her outfit showcased a sleek round neck, sleeveless design, and a fitted waistline, flowing into a fully pleated A-line skirt with a chic mid-length hem. The metallic threading and lurex accents throughout added a dazzling touch, turning her look into an absolute showstopper.

What is the price of her dress

If you loved Kareena's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry – we've got the details for you. Her breathtaking dress is from Ralph Lauren, priced at $4,568, which is around ₹393,075.03. It's so luxe, you could swap it for three iPhone 16s!

Kareena accessorised her glam look with a stunning diamond necklace, metallic red Louboutin pumps, and a stylish black clutch bag adorned with golden fringes. Her makeup featured shimmer eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, bold brows, flushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in a middle part, she perfectly finished off her glam look.