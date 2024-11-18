Kareena Kapoor's ‘simple’ cotton kurta set proves style doesn't have to break the bank. Check out the price tag

Kareena Kapoor was spotted last night in Mumbai with her munchkins. The 44-year-old actor, known for her stunning fashion sense, always manages to turn heads whenever she steps out. However, for this casual outing, Kareena opted for an easy-breezy kurta look that radiated minimalistic chic. Ditching the usual glam, she embraced a laid-back style, making a statement even in simplicity. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s tie-dye outfit and sneaker combo is a total fashion win, earns love from Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar ) Kareena Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai wearing a minimalistic kurta set.(Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor rocks simple kurta look

Her kurta set is made from breathable slub cotton fabric and features a white kurta with a relaxed fit, flat mandarin collar, brown buttons, and elbow-length sleeves. The piece is adorned with a black floral handblock print, adding a touch of traditional charm. She paired it with matching trousers, creating a chic monochrome look that's both comfortable and stylish.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you loved Kareena's effortless look and want to add it to your wardrobe, you're in luck! Her outfit is from the shelves of the brand Ayaat Dabu and comes with a budget-friendly price tag of ₹5,500.

Kareena's kurta set comes with a price tag of ₹5,500.(kurtibloom.com)

Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings, black sunglasses placed on her head and a pair of cream heels with black pointed toes. With a minimal makeup look and her tresses tied in a neat ponytail, she perfectly finished off her simple ethnic look.

Kareena's outfit is the perfect blend of style and comfort, proving that you don't have to compromise on either. It's effortlessly versatile, making it ideal for everything from a busy office day to a relaxed lunch with friends or a casual outing. For an added touch of elegance, pair it with jhumka earrings.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kareena was recently seen in the highly anticipated Diwali release Singham Again, starring alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The talented actress is now gearing up for her next project, a yet-to-be-titled film with director Meghna Gulzar.