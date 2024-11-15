Sonam Kapoor’s tie-dye outfit and sneaker combo is a total fashion win, earns love from Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

Sonam Kapoor attended the opening of the Converse India store last night in Mumbai, delivering yet another iconic style statement. The Bollywood fashion queen keeps dropping one epic look after another and she didn't disappoint this time as she stepped out in a striking monochromatic outfit. Her look is a fashion delight and is perfect for anyone seeking fresh style inspiration to level up their wardrobe! Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor steals the spotlight at Karwa Chauth with moon phases adorning her neck and stunning mint green lehenga ) Sonam Kapoor turns heads in a stunning monochromatic outfit.(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's monochromatic look wins hearts

On Thursday, Rhea Kapoor delighted Sonam's fans by sharing a series of pictures of the actor accompanied by the caption, “@sonamkapoor in @converse and @bloni.atelier tonight for the opening of @converse.india right here in Mumbai.”

The post quickly racked up a flood of likes and comments from fans and fellow celebrities. Kareena Kapoor praised, "Everyday killing it❤️❤️❤️Uffff smashed it producer 🌈," while cousin Shanaya Kapoor was in awe, commenting, "What evennnnnnnn😍😍😍😍 is this for real. Wow." Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and many others joined in, dropping fire and heart emojis.

Decoding her glam look

For her eye-catching look, Sonam wore a white gown adorned with a striking black hand-dyed print. The gown featured a turtle neckline, full sleeves, and a floor-sweeping hemline, creating an effortlessly elegant silhouette. She layered it with a matching structured jacket with power shoulders, completing a bold monochromatic ensemble. Her entire outfit is from the brand Bloni Atelier and is styled by none other than her sister, Rhea Kapoor.

To accessorise her look, Sonam skipped high heels and chose a pair of white sneakers, adding a chic twist to the ensemble. She adorned her fingers with stacked rings and opted for stylish cuff earrings. Assisted by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Sonam got decked up in shimmery eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a touch of blush, radiant highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. Her long, glossy tresses, left loose in a sleek middle part, perfectly rounded off her look.