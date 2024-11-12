Kareena Kapoor's glam look in fiery red gown will steal your heart (and wallet). Her outfit costs more than iPhone 16
Kareena Kapoor is here to paint your screen red! The 44-year-old actor was recently spotted looking absolutely radiant in a bright red dress. Known for her stunning style, Kareena never misses a beat when it comes to fashionable looks. From bossy pantsuits to chic sarees, she pulls off every look with perfection. Her latest appearance in glam red gown is no exception, and it's giving us major wardrobe goals! Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor serves all-black glam in sheer blouse, sequin skirt, says ‘I can’t hear you over how fabulous I look’ )
Kareena Kapoor stuns in glam red gown
Kareena opted for a dazzling red gown crafted from luxurious chiffon fabric. Her outfit features an elegant off-shoulder neckline and a flattering bodycon fit that beautifully emphasises her curves. Adding an extra touch of glamour, the dress had a bold thigh-high slit, giving the look a hint of edgy appeal. She paired it with a matching red, floor-sweeping cape that amped up the drama. With the perfect blend of style and grace, her look is a masterclass in nailing the monochrome trend like a pro.
How much does Kareena's dress cost?
If you loved Kareena's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got all the details for you. Her stunning gown is from the shelves of the brand Alina Anwar Couture and comes with a price tag of $1,906.00, which is equivalent to approximately ₹1,58,000.
In terms of accessories, Kareena kept it minimal to let her outfit do all the talking. She styled her look with an opulent diamond ring adorning her finger and a pair of sleek high heels. Her glam makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and perfectly defined brows. She kept her cheeks blushed, added a luminous highlighter, and finished off with a soft nude lipstick. Her luscious shoulder-length tresses were styled in soft curls and parted in the middle, perfectly completing her chic look.
