Kareena Kapoor stuns in Ajrakh-printed kurta set, shows how to style traditional fabrics this festive season. Watch

Kareena Kapoor, along with Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty, was recently spotted at Kalina airport as they headed to Delhi for the Ravan Dahan event. The 44-year-old actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Singham Again, and her promotional looks are nothing short of glamorous. Bebo is a true fashionista and never fails to hit style goals. Her latest airport look was no different as she embraced her ethnic side, donning an elegant kurta set. Kareena's look is sure to inspire your next festive outfit. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor pose together in stunning looks. Can you guess the price of their outfits? ) Kareena Kapoor dazzled at the airport in a vibrant kurta set.(Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor rocks elegant ethnic look

Kareena is usually spotted at the airport in trendy denims or tees, but this time, she switched things up with an elegant ethnic look. She opted for a kurta set crafted in luxurious Ajrakh fabric. Her kurta featured a V-neckline adorned with intricate gota patti work, offering a touch of traditional glam. With its loose fit and striking print in vibrant hues of green, red, and blue, the kurta stood out effortlessly. She paired it with matching palazzo pants for a stunning monochrome look, and to add a hint of contrast, she styled it with a light green organza dupatta, elegantly wrapped around her neck.

In terms of accessories, she styled her look with a pair of dangling pearl earrings, black sunglasses, a wristwatch, quirky rings adorning her finger, and a pair of golden juices. Her makeup was on point with blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, dewy base and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a neat bun and a little black bindi adorning her forehead, she finished off her ethnic look to perfection.

On work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders. Looking ahead, she will star in the highly anticipated Singham Again, part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. She joins a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.