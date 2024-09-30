Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor pose together in stunning looks. Can you guess the price of their outfits?

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor were recently spotted at an event together, and seeing two of Bollywood's leading ladies pose side by side was nothing short of a visual delight for fans. The photos and videos that have been circulating on social media show the actresses engaging in friendly conversation and posing for the cameras, reflecting their special bond. After all, they're not just industry colleagues but also family. At a recent event, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showcased their stunning fashion styles.(Instagram)

Both Alia and Kareena are known for their incredible fashion sense, and they didn't disappoint this time around either. They rocked some seriously classy looks, flaunting their style and flair like the true fashionistas they are. Let's decode their chic looks and take some style notes! (Also read: Alia Bhatt serves up major boss babe vibes in sassy blazer and bralette combo for Jigra promotions. Her outfit costs… )

Alia Bhatt rocks black monochrome look

Alia Bhatt can slay any look to perfection, and her latest outfit was no exception. She rocked a black corset top with triangular noodle straps and trendy tie-on detailing on each side. Paired with matching black straight-fit relaxed trousers, she showed how to nail a monochrome look effortlessly. Alia completed her outfit with oversized silver hoop earrings, a ring on her finger, and a pair of black stiletto heels, adding the perfect finishing touches to her chic style.

If you love Alia's look and want to add it to your own wardrobe, we've got you covered! Her entire outfit is from the shelves of the brand Miamkam. The corset top is priced at ₹5,599, while the trousers come with a price tag of ₹4,999.

Alia's balck pants comes with a price tag of ₹4,999(https://www.mamkam.in/)

Alia's stylish corset top costs ₹5,599(www.mamkam.in)

Alia's makeup look featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left open with a middle parting, perfectly completing her flawless look.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's glam look

On the other hand, Kareena rocked a classic white and black combo. She wore a one-shoulder top with a halter neckline, ring-detail draped design for a chic touch, and an uneven hemline. She paired the top with black straight-fit pants. For accessories, Bebo kept it stylish with silver stud earrings, a chunky silver bracelet on her wrist, and a pair of high heels, perfectly completing her look.

If you're wondering how much Kareena's stylish top costs, it's from the luxury brand Christopher Esber and comes with a price tag of $515, which is equivalent to ₹43,149.

Kareena Kapoor's white top is from Christopher Esber and costs ₹43,149(www.lyst.com)

Kareena's makeup look was on point, featuring smoky eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter and a nude lipstick shade. She completed her glam look by tying her luscious tresses into a neat bun.