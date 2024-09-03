Kareena Kapoor channels ultimate boss babe vibes in sleek black pantsuit at The Buckingham Murders trailer launch: Watch

Kareena Kapoor just showed us all how to rock a power suit like a total pro. At the trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders, she completely stole the spotlight in a sleek, all-black pantsuit that screams boss babe. Kareena is no stranger to setting trends—whenever she steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her killer style and undeniable beauty. Whether she's draped in a chic saree or keeping it cool in casual denim, she always nails the look. Her latest appearance in that monochromatic power suit gives all her fans some serious fashion inspo. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor rocks a stunning floral printed dress that screams monsoon chic. Can you guess how much it costs? ) Kareena Kapoor wows in all-black power suit at The Buckingham Murders trailer launch.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Kareena Kapoor stuns in all black pantsuit

For the trailer launch event, Kareena went all out in an all-black ensemble that was the epitome of chic sophistication. She donned a stylish blazer featuring full sleeves, power shoulders, a double collar, a notch lapel, side pockets and a fitted bodice that cinched perfectly at her waist. She paired it with matching flared trousers that added a touch of elegance to her look. With this stunning look, she gave us all a masterclass in how to slay a monochromatic outfit like a pro.

When it came to accessories, Kareena kept it minimal to let her outfit do all the talking. She added just the right touch of glam with a pair of golden statement earrings for a pop of contrast and a pair of shiny black stiletto heels that elevated the look. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious brown-highlighted tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle part, she perfectly finished off her stunning look.

How her fans reacted

Kareena's pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers, who couldn't stop gushing over her chic appearance. One fan wrote, "Boss lady," while another commented, "Superb look." Many others flooded her post with fire and heart emojis, showing their love for her style.