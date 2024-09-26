Alia Bhatt serves up major boss babe vibes in sassy blazer and bralette combo for Jigra promotions. Her outfit costs…

After making waves at Paris Fashion Week, Alia Bhatt is back in town and absolutely killing it! The 31-year-old star is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Jigra, and her promotional looks are nothing short of glamorous. On Thursday, Alia was spotted looking effortlessly stunning alongside her co-star Vedang Raina at Mehboob Studios, proving once again that she's the chicest mommy in B-town. Every time she's photographed, it's clear that she knows how to own the spotlight and keep her fashion game on point. Alia Bhatt recently wowed in a luxe navy blazer and bralette look while promoting Jigra. (HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Her latest appearance was no exception, as she wowed everyone with a striking, fashion-forward look. Scroll down to get all the details and take some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Alia Bhatt stuns in breastplate at Paris Fashion Week: JLo, Zendaya, Katy Perry and other celebs who rocked this trend )

Alia Bhatt rocks a blazer and bralette combo

For her stylish look, Alia embraced a boss-babe aesthetic with an extra dose of sass. She rocked a navy blue oversized blazer made from luxurious linen fabric featuring straight-cut detailing, a double collar, a lapel notch, and bold Almost Gods emblem on the front. Adding a touch of glam, she paired it with a chic bralette that had a self-tie closure and spaghetti straps, adorned with a stunning adaptation of the "Dream of the Orient" artwork by French artist Gustave Moreau. She completed her outfit with high-waisted beige trousers, perfectly balancing sophistication and style.

Perfectly blending art, class, and glamour, Alia's outfit is a true showstopper. If you're in love with her look and curious about the cost of her stylish blazer and top, don't worry, we've got the details for you! Her entire ensemble is from the shelves of the brand Almost Gods. The chic blazer is priced at ₹22,500, while the stunning top comes in at ₹5,500.

Alia's bralette top costs ₹5,500(almostgods.com)

Her navy blue linen blazer comes with a price tag of ₹22,500(https://almostgods.com/)

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Alia accessorised her look with metallic statement earrings, quirky rings adorning her finger, and a pair of sleek, pointy black pump heels. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. Her luscious, blow-dried hair was styled in a side part, perfectly finished off the effortlessly chic look.