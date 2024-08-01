Bored of same old saree drapes and kaftan styles? Here are 6 trendy tips to upgrade your fashion game

Attention all fashion lovers! If you're tired of the same old saree drapes and traditional kaftan styles, it's time to level up your look. Versatile drapes are your secret weapon for transforming these classic pieces into stunning statements. Whether you're aiming for a relaxed daytime look or a glamorous evening vibe, these styling tricks will help you make the most of your favourite outfits. Say goodbye to the same old drapes! Here are 6 trendy tips to give your saree and kaftan looks a modern and stylish twist.(Instagram)

Dive in and discover how a few simple draping and styling techniques can totally refresh your wardrobe. Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design at Navyasa by Liva, shared with HT Lifestyle some versatile draping and styling tips to transform your saree and kaftan game with fresh, trendy twists. (Also read: Beauty hacks: Transform your eye makeup routine with 5 expert-approved tips and tricks )

Corest Saree Drape

The corset saree drape is a chic and modern twist on the traditional saree. Start by wearing a fitted corset or bustier as your blouse to accentuate your waist and add a touch of glamour. Then, drape your saree as usual but pleat the pallu neatly and pin it over one shoulder, allowing the fabric to cascade down your back. This style will highlight your curves but also adds a contemporary edge to your saree look, perfect for parties or special occasions.

Modern Belted Drape

For a contemporary twist on the saree, try belting it. Opt for fewer, broader pleats to create a modern silhouette. Cinch the saree at your waist with a stylish belt, adding structure and a touch of chic flair. A minimalist blouse can help keep the focus on the belt and the saree's beautiful fabric, making the whole look effortlessly stylish.

Lehenga Style Drape

When festive occasions call for something extra special, transform your saree into a lehenga. Create broad, circular pleats and tuck them around your waist to mimic a skirt-like effect. This gives the illusion of wearing a lehenga. Drape the pallu over both shoulders like a dupatta for a grand, festive look. Complete the ensemble with heavy traditional jewellery to feel like royalty.

Boho Chic

Diana Penty’s rust kaftan with bold ikat print is a summer wardrobe essential.(Instagram/dianapenty)

Kaftans and boho chic style are a match made in heaven. To perfect this look, layer up with necklaces and bracelets for that effortlessly eclectic vibe. Choose comfortable yet stylish sandals or gladiators because comfort is key. Top it off with a wide-brimmed hat to add a touch of boho flair and protect yourself from the sun.

Beach Ready

Bipasha Basu wore this stylish hand embroidered signature vintage kaftan by Verandah on her Maldives vacation.(Instagram/@bipashabasu)

Kaftans are ideal for the beach. Let your stylish swimwear peek through the kaftan's neckline or slits for a subtly sexy look. Opt for sun hats, sunglasses, and lightweight, breezy jewellery to complete your beach-ready ensemble.

Evening Elegance

Sonam Kapoor's satin fringed kaftan is a perfect party outfit.(Instagram/@rheakapoor)

Transform your kaftan into a stunning evening outfit by choosing luxurious fabrics like silk or satin. Go bold with statement jewellery such as chandelier earrings or chunky necklaces to add a touch of glamour. Pair your kaftan with elegant heels to add height and sophistication, making you feel like you're ready for the red carpet.

Embrace these styling tips and make these versatile garments your own. Whether you're attending a wedding, a beach party, or a casual day out, sarees and kaftans can be your go-to choices for a chic and fashionable look.