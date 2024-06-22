Beauty hacks: Transform your eye makeup routine with 5 expert-approved tips and tricks

When it comes to makeup, the eyes have the power to level up your overall look. With simple techniques and the right products, you can transform your everyday look into something truly iconic. Whether heading to the office, running errands, or getting ready for a night out, mastering eye makeup is the key to looking and feeling your best. From subtle enhancements to bold, statement-making looks, the options are endless. And the best part? With a little practice and the right tips, anyone can become an eye makeup pro. Mayur Sharma, Manager- Training and Artistry at Swiss Beauty, shared with HT Lifestyle secrets to mastering iconic eye makeup trends and everyday tricks that will help you ace your makeup game. (Also read: How to rock the sunset eye look: A step-by-step guide to perfecting this trendy makeup style ) Achieving perfect eye makeup can elevate your entire look.(Pexels)

Tips for flawless eye makeup

Groom your eyebrows for flawless makeup

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A well-defined eyebrow is essential for a clean and groomed appearance.(Unsplash)

Well-defined and perfectly shaped brows are essential for any successful eye makeup look. Take the time to assess your brow shape and face structure, and carefully groom your brows accordingly. Use a high-quality brow pencil or powder to fill sparse areas and create a natural yet polished appearance. Remember, brows can frame your face and accentuate your features, so don't underestimate their importance.

The transparent mascara trick

Mascara enhances and defines eyelashes for a fuller, more dramatic look.(Unsplash)

Transparent mascara is often overlooked, but it's a game-changer for enhancing your brows and lashes. Apply a coat of transparent mascara to your brows to set them in place and provide a subtle, natural-looking tint. Similarly, use it on your lashes to separate and define them, creating a lifted and wide-awake appearance without the heaviness of traditional mascara.

Curl those lashes for an elevated look

Use an eyelash curler to perfectly curl those lashes.(Pexels)

Curling the lashes is a simple yet effective technique for instantly brightening and opening up your eyes. So, use an eyelash curler to clamp it gently at the base of your lashes. After this, apply gentle pressure as you work outwards. This simple step can make a difference by creating a lifted and alluring eye look.

Smudge the kajal

Smudged kajal creates a smoky, effortlessly alluring eye look.(Pixabay)

Kajal, or kohl eyeliner, is an important part of a makeup routine. To master the art of smudging, start by applying your kajal along the lash line, focusing on the outer corners of your eyes. Then, gently blend the kajal outwards using a clean Q-tip or a small smudging brush, creating a soft, smoky effect. This technique adds depth and dimension to your eyes while maintaining an effortlessly chic vibe.

Set it in your makeup with translucent powder

Translucent powder sets makeup and reduces shine for a flawless, matte finish.(Unsplash)

Invest in a high-quality translucent powder to ensure your eye makeup lasts throughout the day. After applying your kajal or eyeliner, lightly dust a bit of translucent powder over the area using a fluffy brush. This step will help set the liner in place, preventing it from smudging or transferring throughout the day. It is indeed a must-have product for achieving long-lasting, flawless looks.