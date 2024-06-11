How to rock the sunset eye look: A step-by-step guide to perfecting this trendy makeup style

Sunset eye makeup isn't a sudden trend; it's been gradually heating up globally! While it has been simmering on social media and runways for a few seasons this year, it has gained significant traction. People today are yearning for bolder, more expressive looks and the vibrant colours of a sunset perfectly capture that desire. The beauty of this trend lies in its versatility. It can be as dramatic or subtle as you like, making it a trend for everyone. Some may adore the bold, fiery look, while others might opt for a gentler blend of pinks and oranges. The best part is you may not necessarily require a makeup artist to don this look. This guide will show you how to achieve this eye-catching look yourself. (Also read: Summer 2024 beauty guide: 7 must-try glowy makeup trends for a luminous and sun-kissed look ) Unlock the secrets to capturing the mesmerising hues of a sunset with our expert guide to the sunset eye look.(Instagram)

Tips to master sunset eye look

Hitesh Dewett, Makeup Expert and Senior Training Manager – International Brands, House of Beauty- Kylie Cosmetics, shared with HT Lifestyle some practical tips to master the sunset eye look.

Step 1: Prime for Perfection

Start with a flawless canvas. Apply an eyeshadow primer to your eyelids. This acts like a magic shield, ensuring your sunset hues stay vivid and crease-free all day or night.

Step 2: Build Your Base

For a seamless transition of colours, gently sweep a neutral shade or a light peach across your entire eyelid. This creates a blank canvas for the vibrant sunset colours to come alive.

Step 3: Paint the Sunset Palette

Now, give a free rein to your creativity! Use a vibrant orange eyeshadow on the outer corner of your eyelid, blending it softly towards the centre. Next, layer a warm pink shade in the middle, seamlessly merging it with the orange to create a Breathtaking ombre effect. Finally, add a touch of shimmering gold to the inner corner, blending it inwards for an enticing finish.

Step 4: Add Highlighter to get smooth and lasting velvet matte

Elevate your sunset eyes by strategically applying a highlighter or a light, shimmery shade to your brow bone and inner eye corner. This adds a touch of brightness and depth, further enhancing the beauty of the sunset-inspired colours.

Step 5: The Finishing Touches

For a defined look, apply black or brown eyeliner to your upper lash line. Feeling dramatic? Go for a winged eyeliner! Finally, complete your captivating look with a few coats of mascara to lengthen and volumize your lashes, perfectly framing your sunset masterpiece.