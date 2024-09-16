Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha make a chic airport appearance, prove they’re the most stylish family in town

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s little girl, Raha, has totally won the internet over! Every time a new photo or video of her drops, it instantly goes viral. This Monday morning, the family was spotted at Mumbai airport, and their appearance quickly became the talk of social media. In one adorable clip, Raha is snuggled up in Alia’s arms as they stroll through the airport. Dressed to impress in super cool outfits, the family nailed airport fashion. Let’s take a closer look at their looks and gather some style inspiration! (Also read: Alia Bhatt to make Paris Fashion Week 2024 debut, share runway with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently seen at Mumbai airport along with daughter Raha.(Instagram)

Decoding Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's chic airport look

Alia Bhatt kept it comfy yet trendy with her airport look, rocking a green crop top paired with brown baggy trousers and an oversized denim jacket for a total Gen Z vibe. She accessorized her cool outfit with a Gucci sling bag, white sneakers, and her favourite golden hoop earrings. With minimal makeup and her hair styled in a neat bun, she effortlessly slays airport fashion like a pro.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked effortlessly dapper, sporting a classic white t-shirt layered with a dark green open shirt and matching trousers. He added a cool touch with black-rimmed transparent glasses and crisp white sneakers. With his hair gelled and his perfectly groomed beard, Ranbir definitely made a stylish statement. Baby Raha was the picture of cuteness in a white playsuit. Together, this stylish trio proved they are one fashionable family.

How fans reacted

Their fans couldn’t get enough of their pictures and videos, flooding the posts with likes and comments. One user wrote, “family goals,” while another commented, “Raha looks so much like Alia.” Many others dropped fire and heart emojis, showing their love and admiration.

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood's most popular couples. They started dating in 2018 and got married in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha, in November 2022, adding another joyous chapter to their lives.