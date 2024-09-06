Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get cosy and cuddly in cute new ad. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have come together for another ad. As they showcased a brand's blackout curtains, Alia talked to Ranbir about them having 'no night life' before he turns their home into a cosy theatre room. Alia then creates a fun party space as the two dance to Badtameez Dil, his song from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Also read | Shah Rukh Khan crashes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor housewarming party in new ad. Watch their reaction Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt feature in ads for Fabricare.

Watch Alia-Ranbir's banter in new ad

As Ranbir performed a yoga asana in their well-lit home, Alia appeared restless and told him, "We have no night life." To this he said, "Excuse me! (I am) the OG night owl." He then drew the blackout curtains to create a 'pitch dark' ambience for their ‘movie night’ during daytime.

An annoyed Alia disapproved of Ranbir's idea of 'night life', and next we see shining disco balls as the two dance together at their intimate party-for-two. Finally looking happy, she said, "Ise kehte hai night life (This is what you call night life)!" After a lot of dancing, she asks him, "Thak gaye night owl (Are you tired)?" He pulls her towards him before saying, “Itna bhi nahi (Not so much)... pitch dark.”

Upcoming work

Alia and Ranbir married in April 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha months later, in November 2024. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film, which also features Vicky Kaushal, is expected to be released in 2025.

Ranbir was last seen in filmmaker Sandip Reddy Vanga's Animal, one of the biggest hits of 2023; while Alia's last film was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is now gearing up for the release of Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. Ranbir is also working on a movie trilogy based on the Hindu epic, Ramayana.