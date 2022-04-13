Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor are decked up for green-pink theme mehendi
Live

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor are decked up for green-pink theme mehendi

  Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: The actors are doing all they can to maintain secrecy around their wedding but here's all the information and pictures for their fans.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: They are expected to get married on April 14.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: They are expected to get married on April 14.
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 12:48 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot over the next couple of days. The actors have been keeping their plans under wraps from media and fans but there are clues to be found everywhere. As guests start arriving at the wedding venue in Mumbai, we bring you all the live updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 13, 2022 12:48 PM IST

    Fans are all love for Kesariya from Brahmastra

    In dearth of inside and official pictures from Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures. Fans are finding comfort in the teaser for Kesariya from Brahmastra. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam.

  • Apr 13, 2022 12:23 PM IST

    Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrive

    Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samaira were seen outside the venue.

  • Apr 13, 2022 12:20 PM IST

    Nitasha Nanda arrives

    Nitasha Nanda arrives for ceremonies.
    Nitasha Nanda arrives for ceremonies.

    Nitasha Nanda, who is Ranbir's cousin, was also spotted at the venue. She hid her face from the paparazzi.

  • Apr 13, 2022 12:16 PM IST

    Karan Johar sends wishes for couple

    Karan Johar shared the Brahmastra video on his page and wrote, “Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more.”

  • Apr 13, 2022 12:09 PM IST

    Ayan Mukerji shares video

    Ayan Mukerji has shared a video featuring scenes from the upcoming film, Brahmastra, ahead of their lead couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Watch it here.

  • Apr 13, 2022 11:54 AM IST

    Rima Jain arrives at venue

    Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain arrives at the actor's house.
    Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain arrives at the actor's house.

    Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain was spotted outside his house on Wednesday morning. 

