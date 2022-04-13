Subhash Ghai says 'RK weddings have best food, drinks, music', recalls playing dholak at Rishi Kapoor-Neetu’s wedding

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a trip down memory lane and recalled playing the dholak (hand drum) at the wedding of actor-couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In a new interview, Subhash said Rishi's father, actor-director, and producer Raj Kapoor was very happy then. He also said that 'RK weddings' have the best food, drinks, and music. Amid reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot this week, he also said that he is very happy for them. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates)

Rishi Kapoor got married to Neetu Kapoor in 1980. The couple have two children--son Ranbir and a daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As per several reports, Ranbir Kapoor will marry Alia on April 14. Their mehendi ceremony will be held on Wednesday followed by a sangeet ceremony on Thursday. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details.

In an interview with Times of India, Subhash Ghai said, “Chintu (Rishi) and Neetu got married in ‘RK’ style. RK style wedding was a big affair with warmth, affection and love for everyone. Raj Kapoor Sahab used to treat film industry as a family. Rishi and Neetu have been my favourite couple and part of our family. The Kapoors are very warm people. They are the people who are above the mathematics of the film business. The whole family including Raj Sahab’s wife was very affectionate towards us. RK weddings have the best of food, drinks and music and everyone participates. Raj Sahab was very happy when I played the dholak at Rishi and Neetu’s wedding."

He also added, "I was very close to Rishi and Neetu and I’m very happy for Ranbir and Alia...Neetu is one of the finest ladies in our industry, very lovely and affectionate. She has groomed her children very well. I have shot one film with Rishi and Ranbir titled Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe back in 1991. Ranbir was 8 or 10 years of age at that time. As an uncle, Ranbir and Alia have all my blessings."

Recently, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt confirmed her wedding with Ranbir on April 14. Ranbir and Alia started dating back in 2017 when they worked together on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

