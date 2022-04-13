Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Shehnaaz Gill, Jethalal's memes go viral as media struggles to cover the event

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to get married this week, their fans can't get enough of the two of them. But in the absence of any exact confirmation about the wedding date or other details, the social media is abuzz with memes based on their nuptials. While most of them are directed towards the media who will have a tough time covering the much-guarded affair, some are also taking a dig at how the two stars will leave their one-sided lovers/fans broken-hearted. Also read: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Bharat Sahni arrive for ceremonies. All Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates here.

A fan wrote on Twitter, “One more Bachelor gone into trap.. Heartbreaking #RanbirKapoor #RanbirAliaWedding. Girls be like,” along with Shehnaaz Gill's ‘Kya karu main mar jau (so what, should I die now)’ meme.

A Twitter user wrote, “The Alia-Ranbir wedding is the biggest thing to happen in Chembur since Tastings opened #aliaranbirwedding.” Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married in Chembur.

A fan wondered how much work the paparazzi would get while covering the wedding. She wrote, “Ranbir Alia announce wedding date: Bollywood journalists like” along with a picture of NASA scientists hugging each other while celebrating successful landing of their rover on Mars.

And news channels on the wedding day: pic.twitter.com/2IOlakVUZG — Himanshu Kainthola (@hkainthola27) April 5, 2022

The designers would be making a lot of money.

Designer Manish Malhotra is a close friend of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Several others reacted to this meme with their own interpretations. A picture of a man sleeping on a bed of currency notes was captioned, “Manish Malhotra be like.”

A user shared a picture of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) cooking in a makeshift tent. The photo was captioned on Twitter, “ “#RanbirAliaWedding. Media infront of Ranbir and Alia house.”

Jethalal also turns into a meme.

Fans are simply happy for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

A user shared on Twitter, “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married in April. RanbirAlia fans right know," along with a picture of a man saying, “but maza aariya hai, dil garden garden hora hai (but its fun, my heart is happy).”

Photoshopped pictures of Alia and Ranbir as bride and groom respectively have also flooded the internet. The couple is set to tie the knot on April 14 with wedding festivities beginning a day prior.

