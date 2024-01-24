Love and War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next to star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal; check more details

The cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next has been announced! On Wednesday, Bhansali Productions took to their social media handles to reveal that their next project will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The project is titled Love and War. (Also read: Ameesha Patel claims she lost Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan films due to her manager) Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next sets 2025 release date

After a lot of speculation surrounding the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project, the filmmaker has now announced his next. The statement read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War'. See you at the movies! Christmas 2025" The statement had the names of its three stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, along with their signatures. The caption read, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next EPIC saga ‘LOVE & WAR’ starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!”

Alia Bhatt also shared the announcement poster on her Instagram with a red heart in flames emoticon. Vicky Kaushal also shared the same on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, "An eternal cinema dream has come true. (red heart emoticon)"

Fan reactions

Reacting to the announcement, fans expressed their enthusiasm in the comments. A fan wrote, "Wow, this cast is so amazing! Cannot wait for the magic of Bhansali!" Another fan said, "My three favorites in one movie what can be better that this!" A comment also read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are coming back y’all! The best duo ever."

This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. Meanwhile, this is also Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with the director. Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Saawariya in 2007.

A few years ago in 2019, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had announced his next directorial venture would be the musical saga, Baiju Bawra. He was supposed to begin work on Baiju Bawra after the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2020. Ranveer Singh was also in talks to star in the film. However, it seems like that film has been put on the backburner.

