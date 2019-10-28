e-paper
After Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces Baiju Bawra for Diwali 2021

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali already has plans for Diwali next year - he will make his ambitious project, Baiju Bawra. The cast is yet to be announced.

bollywood Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:12 IST
ANI
ANI
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali will begin work on Baiju Bawra after she is done with Alia Bhatt’s film.
         

Diwali marked a double celebration for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who on Sunday announced his next directorial venture- the musical saga, Baiju Bawra.

The film is slated to hit the theatre on Diwali 2021, after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer, Gangubai Kathiawadi on September 11, 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter account. Earlier this month, the ‘Padmavat’ director announced his big project, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

 Also read: Housefull 4 box office day 3: Akshay Kumar delivers Diwali bonanza, film earns Rs 50 cr in first weekend

Alia was supposed to star opposite Bollywood’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan for ‘Inshallah.’ However, the film was shelved last month following creative differences between the director and Salman Khan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 11:08 IST

