After Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces Baiju Bawra for Diwali 2021

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:12 IST

Diwali marked a double celebration for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who on Sunday announced his next directorial venture- the musical saga, Baiju Bawra.

The film is slated to hit the theatre on Diwali 2021, after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer, Gangubai Kathiawadi on September 11, 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter account. Earlier this month, the ‘Padmavat’ director announced his big project, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

#BreakingNews: After the release of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 11 Sep 2020, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make his most ambitious film project... Titled #BaijuBawra... Revenge story of a maverick maestro... #Diwali2021 release. pic.twitter.com/8wrug6PeZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2019

Alia was supposed to star opposite Bollywood’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan for ‘Inshallah.’ However, the film was shelved last month following creative differences between the director and Salman Khan.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 11:08 IST