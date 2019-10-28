e-paper
Housefull 4 box office day 3: Akshay Kumar delivers Diwali bonanza, film earns Rs 50 cr in first weekend

Housefull 4 box office day 3: Akshay Kumar and team have all the reasons to continue with their Diwali celebrations — their latest film has collected an estimated Rs 50 crore in the first weekend itself.

bollywood Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar leads the star cast in Housefull 4 that has earned an estimated Rs 50 crore in the first three days of its release.
Actor Akshay Kumar is continuing his terrific run at the box office with his latest release, Housefull 4. The film may have collected Rs 49-50 crore over the first weekend after its Diwali release. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kirti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Boman Irani and Jaaved Jaafery.

According to a Boxofficeindia report, the comedy earned Rs 12.5-13 crore on Sunday, Diwali. The fourth film in Akshay’s hit comedy franchise Housefull, it garnered Rs 18.81 crore on Saturday, making a total of Rs 37.89 crore in two days. The film has a grand opening of Rs 19.08 crore on Friday.

Sharing the figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: Rs 37.89 cr. India biz. HF4.”

Given Diwali festivities and a public holiday, the collection is an average one and a major dip from Saturday. The film is expected to see drastic dip in collections on Monday as it is a working day.

Also read: Diwali 2019: Shah Rukh Khan’s festive tweet has AbRam, Gauri and a religious connect, see pic

 

Taran had also tweeted about the opening collection and written: “Housefull 4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri Rs 18.85 cr. India biz.” He later updated the figure to Rs 19.08 crore.”

 

 

Based on the theme of reincarnation, the film set across 600 years, from 1419 to 2019, follows a non-linear narrative. Chammo, Bhoot Song, Ek Chumma and other songs, including Shaitaan Ka Saala have charmed the audience, making them chartbusters.

Housefull 4 clashed with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China, both of which struggled to survive at the box office. While Made In China opened at Rs 1 crore, Saand Ki Aankh collected around Rs 50 lakh on day one.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 10:53 IST

