Diwali 2019: Shah Rukh Khan’s festive tweet has AbRam, Gauri and a religious connect, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:58 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Diwali with much fervour and sharing a glimpse of the festivities with fans. He has shared an interesting picture with younger son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan.

Adding a message, the actor shared a family picture featuring wife Gauri and son AbRam. It shows them celebrating the festival of light in a religious way. All three of them wear a ‘tika’ on their foreheads in the monochromatic picture. “#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Also read: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Kajol’s daughter Nysa, Kartik Aaryan add glamour to Krishan Kumar’s Diwali celebrations. See pics

#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

Bollywood’s romance king was recently seen grabbing the guest’s couch at David Letterman’s show on Netflix.

The 53-year-old star took to Twitter to talk about the show with his fans and followers. “So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one and say, let’s watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia... and this banner pops up!! And the littlest one quips...’papa it’s not new...it’s just you!!’ Well,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, "let’s watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia ..." and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips..."papa it’s not new...it’s just you!! " Well... pic.twitter.com/ncu2RA74h6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 26, 2019

In May, he revealed that he would be Letterman’s special guest on the new season, which started airing on May 31 on Netflix this year. The exclusive interview was aired on October 25. During the interview, SRK talked about his elder son Aryan and said, “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he said.

He went on to say: “He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be ‘oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well’. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position’.”

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 09:57 IST