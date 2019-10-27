Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Kajol’s daughter Nysa, Kartik Aaryan add glamour to Krishan Kumar’s Diwali celebrations. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:54 IST

This Diwali was a busy one for the Bollywood celebrities, who hopped from one starry party to another. Salman Khan, who had attended Ramesh Taurani’s party recently, made an appearance at T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash in Mumbai on Saturday. The evening saw many others such as Kajol’s daughter Nysa, Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan, joining in the celebrations.

Salman, who has been busy hosting reality show Bigg Boss 13, arrived for the party in casuals. He wore a simple black tee paired with grey jeans and black shoes. His rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also at the party and was seen in a nude tone lehenga. His brother Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani attended the party in his absence in a grey strapless lehenga-choli.

Rajkummar Rao, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia, Daisy Shah, Adnan Sami with family and Arshad Warsi with wife at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

While Kajol was not seen at the party, her daughter Nysa arrived for the bash with a friend. She looked stunning in a beige lehenga and was trying to overcome her shyness as she waved at the paparazzi while rushing in.

Rajkummar Rao, who also attended Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash on the same day, was seen in a floral kurta and a red jacket. Kartik and Sidharth also wore ethnic wear for the party. Pulkit Samrat, Daisy Shah, Sunny Singh, Arshad Warsi with wife Maria were also seen at the bash.

A host of singers also made their presence felt at the star-studded bash. Guru Randhawa arrived in a white kurta pyjama and was joined by Kanika Kapoor, as they posed for the photographs together. Himesh Reshammiya and wife Sonia were twinning in yellow ethnic wear. Adnan Sami came in with wife Roya and daughter Medina. While the couple was twinning in black, the little one was in a floral dress.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy are in festive mood. See pics

Television actors Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Krystle D’Souza were also among those who managed to attend both Ekta Kapoor and Krishna Kumar’s Diwali parties on Saturday. Nia arrived in a silver lehenga while Karishma stunned in a henna green number.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 11:53 IST