Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy are in festive mood. See pics

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:20 IST

Television producer and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali party for her industry friends and colleagues on Saturday. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and TV personalities Urvashi Dholakia and Anita Hassanandani joined Ekta in the celebrations.

Shahid arrived with his wife Mira Rajput and the two looked stunning in bright ethnic wear. While Shahid was in a multi-colour kurta pyjama, Mira was in a silk suit. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, who returned from New York last month, made a rare appearance at the party. Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari of Chhichhore fame and his wife Ashwiny Iyer were also spotted at the bash.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Chunky Panday, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Rhea Kapoor with boyfriend Karan Boolani at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nushrat Bharucha, Mouni Roy, Neelam Kothari, Aftab Shivdasani with wife Nin Dusanj at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rajkummar Rao, who featured in Ekta’s production Judgementall Hai Kya, arrived with his actor girlfriend Patralekhaa. He just saw the release of his film Made In China which opened at around Rs 1 crore on Friday. His co-star in the film, Mouni Roy also joined them and looked stunning in a colourful lehenga.

Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shabir Ahluwalia with wife, Urvashi Dholakia and Karishma Tanna at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Saqib Saleem, Kunal Kemmu, Huma Qureshi and Elli Avram at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among other Bollywood celebrities spotted at the bash were Masti actor Aftab Shivdasani with wife Nin Dusanj, Chunky Panday, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avram. Actors and siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were also at the party. Karan Johar was also spotted and posed for the photographs with Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor.

Several TV actors also attended the bash, including several Nach Baliye participants. Urvashi Dholakia, who had entered the show again as a wild card entry after her elimination, was spotted in a black saree. Anita Hassanandani arrived with husband Rohit Reddy.

Ekta recently announced her next production, KTina, starring Disha Patani in the title role. Several of her friends and fans speculated that the project could be a biopic of the producer, as Disha’s character is seen wearing several rings and beaded bracelets, just like Ekta.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 10:17 IST