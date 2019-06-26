Ekta Kapoor reveals how she once called the cops after a fight with brother Tusshar Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor made an interesting revelation when she and her brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The filmmaker revealed how, as a child, she had once called the police over a fight with Tusshar.

Ekta revealed they had been on a family holiday to Tirupati when the siblings began fighting. In the scuffle Tusshar boxed her nose and she called the cops. She was quoted in an NDTV report as saying: “Like every other sibling, me and Tusshar fight a lot. You will be surprised to know that once when we went on a family trio to Tirupati, we both started fighting for some reason. During the fight, Tusshar punched my nose. Later, I dialled the cops.”

To this, Tusshar added how even going to school saw them fight hard. “When we both used to go to school, we used to have very dangerous fights. We used to even tear each other’s collar buttons. In such cases, we had to rush back home to change our clothes and so we used to get late for school.”

Ekta was recently in news when objections were raised to the title of her production, Mental Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Mental Hai Kya, was mired in controversy as a section of psychiatrists had voiced concerns. Sharing a new motion poster of the film, Ekta on June 18, had taken to social media and posted a disclaimer which read: “The film in no way marginalises the mental health community and the title of our film doesn’t intend to offend or disregard anyone’s sentiments. It’s a film that makes a larger point and is sensitive towards the issue of mental illness. The film is a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality.”

