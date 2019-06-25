Shahid Kapoor kisses wife Mira Rajput, dances with brother Ishaan Khatter to celebrate Kabir Singh’s success. See pics, videos

Actor Shahid Kapoor is basking in the commercial success of his recent release, Kabir Singh, which seems to be on its way to become his highest solo grosser.

The actor is spending time with his family after wrapping up the promotion of the film and his wife Mira Rajput shared a lovely boomerang video on Instagram on Tuesday. Shahid and Mira can be seen enjoying a moment in the sun, which seems to be playing hide-and-seek on a cloudy day.

Shahid is seen kissing Mira on her cheek in the video, which she captioned, “I got sunshine, on a cloudy day.”

Mira also shared a funny video of Shahid celebrating the box office numbers of the film. Shahid can be seen dancing like no one’s watching with brother Ishaan in the video. She captioned it, “Aaj ki party inki taraf se.”

The family has all the reason to party as Kabir Singh is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark. The film has already collected Rs 88 crore at the domestic box office in five days. Sharing the future prospects of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit Rs 100 cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than all biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing!”

#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

A day before, Shahid had shared a candid throwback picture from the sets of the film. He wrote, “These weekend numbers got us all like #kabirsingh.” He can be seen making a goofy face in the picture while Kiara is seen laughing and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga smiles for the camera.”

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Vanga’s hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. While the film is performing well at the ticket windows, many have criticised it for misogyny and toxic masculinity. Its lead character goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend ties the knot with another man.

