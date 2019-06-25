CBFC member Vani Tripathi blasts Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, says ‘Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this’

Television actor Vani Tripathi Tikoo has slammed Kabir Singh for being a ‘terribly misogynist and extremely violent film’, and has called out actor Shahid Kapoor for taking on the role. Vani is also a member of the Central Board of Film Certification.

She wrote in a series of tweets on Tuesday, “I’m serious about this thought that misogyny is ‘infectious’ have been noticing the narrative around Kabir Singh past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it’s doing well ...Well Well!”

She continued, “I find it baffling that ‘Big Stars’ make these choices who actually lead by Example! As the Cinematic journey of the country has gone beyond its ‘Traditional’ Women as ‘Eye Candy’ routine. Can we remember how movie characters are idolised?”

Responding to a question in which a Twitter user had asked if actors can be absolved of their contributions to the film’s depiction of their characters, Vani wrote, “Someone asked me after my last post what’s wrong with an Actor choosing a role? Dear pal there is never a wrong or a right it’s the choices that you make on screen to portray is what defines who you are! A character is only a piece of written paper if not enlivened by an actor!”

Kabir Singh has been granted an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC, and has been harshly criticised for its depiction of toxic masculinity and for idolising a problematic character. The Hindustan Times review of Kabir Singh, awarding the film one-and-a-half stars out of five, noted that “Kabir Singh applauds its pathetic protagonist, and ends up an obnoxious celebration of toxic masculinity.”

According to the CBFC website, although scenes involving drub abuse and cussing have been altered, there have been no changes made to scenes involving violence against women, which is the main concern of the critics.

Previously, singer Sona Mohapatra and writer Shobhaa De have criticised the film on social media. Taking to Twitter, Shobhaa wrote on Monday, “I refuse to watch Kabir Singh, much as I admire Shahid Kapoor. Stalking is stalking. No justification. Zero tolerance recommended.”

Despite the criticism, the film is on its way to crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Its total, after four days of release, is Rs 87 crore.

