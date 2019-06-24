Sona Mohapatra slams defenders of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, calls out film’s ‘toxic masculine acts’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed fans of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, after she was attacked online by defenders of the film, which she had criticised for being regressive in its treatment of women.

Calling a Twitter user a moron for pointing out that she had sung the song Bedardi Raja, Sona wrote, “U are the nth moron trying to make such a false equivalence. A woman singing lustily & celebrating her own sexuality isn’t likely to cause violence & isn’t the same thing as a man grabbing a woman without her consent, kissing her apart from several other such toxic masculine acts.”

U are the nth moron trying to make such a false equivalence. A woman singing lustily & celebrating her own sexuality isn’t likely to cause violence & isn’t the same thing as a man grabbing a woman without her consent,kissing her apart from several other such toxic masculine acts https://t.co/d0efQmxKbV — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 23, 2019

Sona in her original tweet had declared, “Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition?” Reacting to another tweet in praise of the film, she had written, “Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia , makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in #India.”

Sona, slamming another detractor, wrote on Monday, “Here is another runt trying to bring me down for criticising a film character/narrative that I didn’t like. I have no issues singing ‘Bhojpuri’ songs btw. I start some shows with poetry written by the brilliant Bhikhari Thakur.”

here is another runt trying to bring me down for criticising a film character/narrative that I didn’t like. 👇🏾I have no issues singing ‘Bhojpuri’ songs btw. I start some shows with poetry written by the brilliant Bhikhari Thakur. 🙏🏾🎶 https://t.co/Ym39RHYEds — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 24, 2019

Despite harsh reviews, which criticised Kabir Singh’s celebration of toxic masculinity and its poor treatment of women, the film has been a box office success, just like Arjun Reddy (the Telugu film on which Kabir Singh is based) was back in 2017. Both films are directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the film one-and-a-half stars out of five, noted that “Kabir Singh applauds its pathetic protagonist, and ends up an obnoxious celebration of toxic masculinity.”

Kabir Singh has made close to Rs 70 crore in its opening weekend, the highest in Shahid Kapoor’s career.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 13:07 IST