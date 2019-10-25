Shahid Kapoor says wife Mira, daughter Misha boss him around: ‘They both are Virgos, they both are women’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:41 IST

Shahid Kapoor was at his candid best during his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha and revealed the moment when he said the ‘F’ world live on stage. The actor recalled the time he was to perform in Kolkata during an IPL opening ceremony but things did not go as planned, post rain.

Recalling how he was unsure if the event will be held or will be cancelled, he said, “I was wondering -- ‘do I have to return the money or I can keep it?’” He remembered the moment when he suffered a fall while climbing the stairs leading to the stage ahead of his performance and ended up saying the ‘F’ word in front of the audience. He confirmed that his words were not audible but the viewers figured it out in the videos later.

Talking about his personal life, host Neha also asked Shahid to name one person who always bosses around him no matter what the situation was. Shahid named wife Mira and daughter Misha and said, “They both are Virgos, they are women and they know that.”

Neha Dhupia with actor Shahid Kapoor on the sets of her chat show #NoFilterNeha - Season 4 in Mumbai on Oct 17, 2019. ( IANS )

As per the concept of the show, Neha asked Shahid to recast the lead actors in his previous films. While he named Alia Bhatt for the role of Kareena Kapoor’s Geet in Jab We Met, he named Salman Khan as the best choice for the character of Prem in the 2006 film, Vivah. He chose Ishaan Khatter for the role of Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab and Vicky Kaushal as an apt choice to play Guddu in Kaminey. He also agreed with Neha who suggested Kartik Aaryan was best suited to play Shahid’s character in his debut film Ishq Vishk.

On being asked to name three actors who could play the lead roles in Padmaavat, he said the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam could be the best trio to have featured in the film.

Neha credited Shahid and wife Mira for setting couple goals for their fans and asked him to give one advice to the pairs named by her. On being asked about Ishaan and Janhvi, he said the two should balance work and personal space. About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Shahid said the couple should understand each other’s backgrounds as much as they can.

