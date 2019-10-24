Shahid Kapoor on age difference with wife Mira: ‘I always pull the experience card on her and she hates it’

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, fresh from the success of Kabir Singh, has said that he and wife Mira are poles apart but make a nice team. The actor opened up about his personal life in a fun chat with Neha Dhupia on her radio show No Filter Neha and revealed that they can fight about anything.

Talking about how the two are very different from each other, he said, “We can fight about everything and anything. We have very strong and different point of views. For the kind of person I am, I am very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with but when I look at the bigger picture, I know she is really good for me. And I am guessing I am also good for her. We always tend to tell each other the part that we are not seeing ourselves.”

However, Shahid has no doubt that Mira is perfect for him. “Mira is always able to give me another perspective and when I look back after coming out of a situation, I feel very glad that she said what she said to me. I always pull the experience card on her which she hates,” he said.

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira and kids Misha and Zen.

Shahid also spoke about being a father to three-year-old Misha and one-year-old Zain. On being asked about sleepless nights, he said, “Now they are pretty sorted. It was rougher with Misha as we were learning how to get everything right. By the time Zain came through, 80% now goes on auto-pilot mode. Although you are sleep-deprived, its very gratifying. Eventually when you keep going in life, you need fuel and there is no better fuel than how you feel when you are around children. They give you so much reason and purpose.”

Shahid also revealed how Mira refused to recognise her when he met her in his Padmaavat avatar and chose to make her witness the moment he shaved off his beard post Kabir Singh. “She doesn’t understand cutting hair is not painful and I had to explain her that its like cutting grass,” he said.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:22 IST