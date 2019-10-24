Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman to release before Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala, makers call it ‘Takle ki pahli aur asli film’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:18 IST

The clash between Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala and Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman has now been averted. The makers of Ujda Chaman have released a new poster featuring the new release date - November 1 and a new tagline ‘Takle ki pahli aur asli film’.

The poster features Maanvi Gagroo sitting on a bean bag, which sends Sunny bouncing high in the air. While Sunny plays a teacher suffering from premature balding, Maanvi plays a plus sized woman in the film.

Ujda Chaman was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on November 8 but found itself wrong-footed as makers of Bala shifted their film’s release from November 15 to November 7. Both the films are based on the same concept of premature balding and how the protagonists cannot find love.

Sunny recently opened up about the clash in an interview to PTI. He said, “I am away from all of this. I am doing a film, I am also getting to know that this film (Bala) is kind of similar. Initially you feel like ‘why and how is this happening?’ but then you feel it’s ok. He’s playing his part, I am playing mine. We both are actors doing our jobs. I love him and I’m a fan of his acting.”

He added, “Even if they compare, the makers know both have put in their best. Which film works at the box office is another thing. I am only concerned about the respect from the audience and makers. Comparisons with him won’t bother me.”

Also read: Dabangg 3 trailer memes take aim at Sonakshi Sinha’s KBC gaffe, Salman Khan’s luck with the law

Appreciating the Bala trailer, Sunny said, “I liked the trailer because I was only looking at Ayushmann. He is super good and does it nicely. People have a different way of doing it. I saw the similarity but that’s not my call. I haven’t directed it, I am not the maker. I didn’t have an idea that what I am doing will be like that. We just did our work.”

According to a Desi Martini report, Ujda Chaman producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has filed a court against the makers of Bala in the Bombay High Court over the similarities in the two films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 11:17 IST