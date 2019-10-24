Dabangg 3 trailer memes take aim at Sonakshi Sinha’s KBC gaffe, Salman Khan’s luck with the law

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:57 IST

Soon as Salman Khan launched the trailer for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 on Wednesday, the internet went into an overdrive to mint the most hilarious memes possible. Some poked fun at Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘sanjeevani booti’ debacle on Kaun Banega Crorepati while others are still not over Salman Khan’s blackbuck case.

One line from the trailer has been particulary well-memed. “Maarenge bhi hum aur bachaege bhi hum (I’ll be the one to beat you up and also save you),” Salman says to Kiccha Sudeep in the trailer, who plays the villain this time. Many found the line quite suitable for kids’ daily lives with their parents. “When mom beats You Alot But Also Saves You From Beating of Father,” wrote one. Another drew a comparison to college life. “When your professor sets a difficult paper but gives good marks in internal exams,” wrote another.

Check out more memes here:

When mom beats You Alot But Also Saves You From Beating of Father 😂 😂 #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/jANya0gvWC — CHULBUL RADHE 😎 (@Being__RADHE) October 23, 2019

still she's thinking sanjivani booty kis ke lie thi? #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/jI9tNia4C6 — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) October 23, 2019

Nobody

3 years old me after doing toilet#Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/LyLPyWsRgn — Mahesh Basnet (@sulphur_99) October 23, 2019

Salman launched the trailer for Dabangg 3 on Monday in Mumbai at a special event. There, he was in a mood to take potshots at critics. “I have worked on script of this film so I want all the critics to criticise it. This film is for the critics (laughs). If we get bashing for this film then it will be not only in Mumbai but Chennai and Bangaluru and the entire country. But if people will appreciate the film then, it will also resonate in the entire country,” said Salman, while interacting with the media.

Also read: Indian Idol’s Aditya Narayan on Neha Kakkar being forcibly kissed on stage

Co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who was also present at the event, chimed in agreement: “Films which gets bashing from critics becomes super duper hit at box office.”

At the trailer launch event, many of the film’s cast and crew were present, including debutant Saiee Manjrekar, who is actor filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter. The film’s director Prabhudeva, and producers Arbaaz Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Dwivedi. The third instalment of the Dabangg series follows the 2012 release Dabangg 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:57 IST