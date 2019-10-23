Salman Khan cancelled wedding ‘5-6 days before due date’ in 1999 because he wasn’t in the mood, says Sajid Nadiadwala

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan was just ‘five or six days’ away from getting married, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has said, before he got cold feet and called the whole thing off.

The veteran producer and Salman’s longtime collaborator said on the Kapil Sharma Show that Salman even jokingly tried to dissuade him from tying the knot as well (at his wedding!). He said, “Salman had gotten an attack in 1999 of getting married. He already had a girl, I had to find one for myself. Salman’s father’s birthday is on November 18, so we had decided to tie the knot on the same date.”

He added, “Everything was set, even cards were sent out. Just six or five days before the due date, he said ‘I don’t have the mood’. After changing his mind, he came on stage during my marriage and whispered in my ears. ‘There is a car outside, take it and run away’”.

While Sajid didn’t take any names, Salman has said in the past that he came close to tying the knot with actor Sangeeta Bijlani. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, the actor had said that his wedding was called off after his fiance ‘kind of’ caught him cheating. “I’m not ready for any kind of relationship and serious commitment right now,” he said on the show.

Salman’s private life has been a major point of interest for several years. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with Katrina Kaif for several years, and was most recently rumoured to be dating singer Iulia Vantur. Sajid directed Salman in the action film Kick, and the duo will work together on the film’s sequel as well. On Wednesday, the actor will release the first trailer for Dabangg 3 at a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai.

