Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn would have clicked as Padmaavat cast: Shahid Kapoor

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:07 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor says the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam trio of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn would work well in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

Asked who would he recast as the three leads of Padmaavat, Shahid said: “Actually, the cast of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam would work well for that film as well.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem Padmavat. It stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Shahid as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati.

The actor expressed his views in an episode of Neha Dhupia’s #NoFilterNeha Season 4. He also gave a relationship advice to Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas. “Understand each other’s backgrounds as well as you can, because you’re from very different backgrounds,” he said. What about relationship advice for his brother Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor? “Balance work and personal space,” he said.

Shahid has been on a roll with the success of Kabir Singh. He has bagged the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey, which will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original movie.

On casting Shahid in the movie, Gowtham said: “I’m really looking forward to remaking my film Jersey in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences.”

The Telugu version of Jersey revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggles to make it big in Indian cricket. Jersey in Hindi is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju. The film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 17:06 IST