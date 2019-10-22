Vishal Dadlani reacts to man forcibly kissing Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol: ‘Wanted to call police’

tv

Music composer and reality show Indian Idol’s co-judge Vishal Dadlani has reacted to a recent episode on the show when his co-judge Neha Kakkar was forcibly kissed on stage by a man. Vishal said on tweet that he had suggested to call the police on the man but Neha chose otherwise.

Replying to a fan’s comment on the incident, Vishal said the man ‘needs psychiatric help’. The fan had written, “@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi (Sir you should have slapped the guy).. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily.” Vishal replied, “I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11.”

Other fans also chimed in. “You have to take care it doesn’t happen again. Can’t ignore such things,” wrote one. “Seriously sir that guy really crossed the limit. So obsessed person,” wrote another. A few also called out the television channel for airing the episode and the promo clip, even mentioning how the show’s third judge Anu Malik was also accused of sexual harassment in last year’s #MeToo movement. “When a TV channel telecast these types of incidents for TRP, When Sony hires Anu Malik as a Judge of the show , who has been accused of misconduct what kind of message we are sending to people that one can misbehave or assault a woman and get away with it,” they wrote. “It was a well planned drama to increase the TRP rating. Otherwise they would have handed him to the police. #Indianidol11,” wrote another.

In a promo clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Twitter, a man dressed in Rajasthani costume appears for an audition and calls Neha on stage with him. He asks her if she recognises him but Neha did not. She then reached out to give him a hug but the man forcibly planted a kiss on her cheek. Host Aditya Narayan was also on stage with the two and pushed the man away after initial shock.

Neha has been a judge on the show for two seasons now. She is a popular singer who has sung songs such as Manali Trance, Dilbar, Coca Cola and Aankh Maare.

