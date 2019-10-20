Ranveer Singh can’t stop praising Anushka Sharma’s look, Arjun Kapoor taunts her with ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’

bollywood

Anushka Sharma recently made a glamourous appearance at the Vogue Women of the Year awards on Saturday. And among those who really stood up and took notice was her Band Baaja Baaraat co-star, Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer loved her look -- a check jumpsuit paired with a matching blazer that gave the impression of a pinstriped suit. She paired it with high-heel boots and a quirky ear accessory. As Anushka shared several pictures of herself on Instagram, Ranveer commented on one of them, “Love it.”

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh at Vogue Women of the Year awards. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anushka shared another picture with the caption, “Suited Aur Booted”. Reacting to this one, Ranveer wrote in the comments section, “Sooper.” Arjun Kapoor, took notice of her ear accessory which covered his entire ear and teased her with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s hit number Sona Kitna Sona Hai from their film Hero No 1.

At another award ceremony this month, Anushka had candidly scolded Ranveer for taking on the host’s duties, even though he wasn’t supposed to. Ranveer was on stage in his black suit and hat when he started talking about success and what it means to different people. He suddenly got off stage with the mic still in his hand and put it in front of Anushka, who was sitting in the front row. He asked her, “Let us ask the very beautiful and talented Anushka Sharma what does success means to you?” She replied in a stern voice, “Ranveer you’re not the host!” He immediately ran back to the stage while apologising profusely.

Anushka will now be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Seven. Directed by Farah Khan and produced in collaboration with Rohit Shetty, it is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s hit 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

Anushka was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, which failed to perform at the box office. She did not have any release this year and has been focussing on her production ventures lately and accompanying husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on his tours.

