Vogue Women of the Year Awards: Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh stun in red, join Lilly Singh, Winnie Harlow on red carpet. See pics

Oct 20, 2019

It was a starry night in Mumbai on Saturday as international celebrities Lilly Singh and Winnie Harlow joined the Bollywood brigade including Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards.

NBC’s first female talk show host of Indian origin, Lilly Singh walked the red carpet in a colourful jacket and white pants. She was honoured with The Absolute Born Colourless Global Indian of The Year (Female) award. Supermodel Winnie Harlow also flew down to India and set the red carpet on fire in a dramatic bronze gown. She was named the Global Changemaker of the Year.

Katrina Kaif, Surveen Chawla and Anushka Sharma

Amyra Dastur, Shibani Dandekar and Lilly Singh

Bollywood celebrities also arrived in their most glamourous looks. Katrina Kaif wore a bouncy red gown with a long train. She won the title of Risk Taker of the Year at the awards. Her Zero co-star Anushka Sharma, too, made a style statement in a check jumpsuit paired with a matching jacket, giving the impression of a pinstriped suit. The actor paired it with high-heeled boots and proved why she won the Style Icon of the Year award.

Janhvi Kapoor also chose red for the evening and made an appearance in an uneven dress, with her hair tied in a ponytail. Surveen Chawla, who gave birth to a baby girl in April, attended the event in a sequinned pantsuit.

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Student of the Year 2, was named the Youth Influencer of the Year. She arrived in a short sheer dress with a long trail. The actor gave her fans a better look at her dress on Instagram and captioned the post, “make them stop and stare.”

However, it was Ranveer Singh who made sure to steal the spotlight at the Vogue Women of the Year awards. He arrived in a dramatic maroon suit with a matching beret and a stick. The actor was seen walking in with his boombox and making funny poses for the cameras. He was declared the Man of the Year.

Oct 20, 2019