‘Ones who fast together laugh together,’ Virat Kohli sets example by fasting for Anushka Sharma, other Indian cricketers celebrate Karva Chauth too
India captain Virat Kohli led the way as Indian cricketers celebrated Karva Chauth on Thursday. The cricketers took to social media to glimpse of their celebrations.cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:02 IST
Ahead of the third Test match against South Africa at Ranchi, India captain Virat Kohli set an example, not with the bat nor with his captaincy but by doing something away from the cricket field. The India captain kept fast with wife and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to celebrate Karva Chauth on Thursday.
“The ones who fast together laugh together,” wrote Kohli on Twitter along with an image of him and Anushka.
Other Indian cricketers were not too far behind either. Limited overs opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wished Karva Chauth to wife Ayesha. “Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan. Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together,” Dhawan tweeted.
India pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma posted pictures with their wives.
Suresh Raina also shared an image with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina captioning it as “HappyKarvachauth.”
Whereas, former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted: “Bahut Ghazab, Prem aur Shraddha #KarwaChauth #Chand.”
Former India opener-turned politician Gautam Gambhir found a unique way wishing Karva Chauth to wife Natasha.
First Published: Oct 18, 2019 09:02 IST