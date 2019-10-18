‘Ones who fast together laugh together,’ Virat Kohli sets example by fasting for Anushka Sharma, other Indian cricketers celebrate Karva Chauth too

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:02 IST

Ahead of the third Test match against South Africa at Ranchi, India captain Virat Kohli set an example, not with the bat nor with his captaincy but by doing something away from the cricket field. The India captain kept fast with wife and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to celebrate Karva Chauth on Thursday.

“The ones who fast together laugh together,” wrote Kohli on Twitter along with an image of him and Anushka.

The ones who fast together laugh together ❤️😃. Happy karvachauth 😇 pic.twitter.com/7KQXp0Jkcc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2019

Other Indian cricketers were not too far behind either. Limited overs opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wished Karva Chauth to wife Ayesha. “Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan. Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together,” Dhawan tweeted.

Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan.

Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gNa9h1QbLF — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 17, 2019

India pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma posted pictures with their wives.

Wishing my favourite person and all of you a very Happy Karwa Chauth ❤ @PratimaSinghBB pic.twitter.com/ISVT1mD8V4 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 17, 2019

Suresh Raina also shared an image with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina captioning it as “HappyKarvachauth.”

Whereas, former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted: “Bahut Ghazab, Prem aur Shraddha #KarwaChauth #Chand.”

Former India opener-turned politician Gautam Gambhir found a unique way wishing Karva Chauth to wife Natasha.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 09:02 IST