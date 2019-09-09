Janhvi Kapoor says Sridevi didn’t trust her judgement in men, wanted to pick husband for her

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that she’d discussed boys, and her future wedding with her mother, Sridevi. In an interview to Brides Today, Janhvi said that her mother didn’t trust her judgement in men, because she loves ‘very easily’.

Janhvi said, “Yes, and she would say that she doesn’t trust my judgement in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily.” Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in February 2018.

Asked about what she looks for in an ideal partner, Janhvi said, “He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me.”

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production, Dhadak, in which she starred opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film received positive reviews and was a box office hit. Although Sridevi couldn’t watch the film, she’d seen bits of Janhvi’s performance during filming. Janhvi also has several projects on her slate, including the Gunjan Saxena biopic, and Dostana 2.

But her personal life is just as widely covered as her professional life. The actor is a paparazzi favourite, and is photographed everywhere from her gym to the airport.

The actor appears to have her ideal wedding already planned in her head. She told Brides Today, “I want something that’s real and intimate and close to who I am. I don’t need anything big and fancy. I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and happen in Tirupati. I’m going to wear a Kanjeevaram zari sari and there’s going to be a full daawat after the wedding with all the South Indian food that I love. Idli, sambhar, curd rice, and kheer.”

