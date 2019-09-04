Boney Kapoor breaks down at Sridevi’s wax statue unveiling at Madame Tussauds Singapore with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:37 IST

Late actor Sridevi’s wax statue was unveiled at Singapore’s Madame Tussauds on Wednesday. Present at the ceremony were her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi, accompanied by her husband, producer Boney Kapoor.

On the occasion of Sridevi’s birthday on August 13 this year, Madame Tussauds, Singapore has announced that a wax statue would soon be dedicated to her. The statue is a replica of Sridevi’s look in the hit Hindi film song, Hawa Hawai from ‘80s film, Mr India.

Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi’s statue at Madame Tussauds.

As a tribute to her, the museum had also collected messages from her fans from across the world and displayed them on the tribute wall at the launch.

I could practically hear the heartbreak in #boneykapoor ‘s voice. Such tremendous love he had for #Sridevi ❤️🌸 pic.twitter.com/5lnXrTvUj4 — 𓃠 (@allthatisshals) September 4, 2019

A sombre-looking Janhvi was seen checking out the fabric of the dress that the statue is wearing. In other pictures, the three were seen posing with the statue.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Boney Kapoor pose with Sridevi’s wax model.

Sharing a video of the process of putting the together the statue in the run-up to its unveiling, Boney had written in Twitter: “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever.”

In February last year, all of India and the film industry woke up to the shocking news of Sridevi’s untimely death in Dubai. The late actor was in the Gulf nation for the wedding of her husband’s nephew. She died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub. The actor’s funeral procession in Mumbai later was attended by thousands of her grieving fans.

The news left the family completely shattered. A few days after Sridevi’s death, Janhvi wrote a heart-wrenching post on her mother.

She had written: “There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But, you were for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That’s why he took you back. But at least we had you.”

At her birthday this year too Janhvi along with a number of Bollywood celebrities recalled the late actor with fond words. While Janhvi wrote: “ Happy birthday Mumma, I love you”. Anil Kapoor, her brother-in-law and co-star in a number of hit film, had written: “Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi!”

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:29 IST