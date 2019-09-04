Boney Kapoor breaks down at Sridevi’s wax statue unveiling at Madame Tussauds Singapore with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi
Actor Sridevi’s wax model was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore in the presence of daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor. See pictures here.bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:37 IST
Late actor Sridevi’s wax statue was unveiled at Singapore’s Madame Tussauds on Wednesday. Present at the ceremony were her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi, accompanied by her husband, producer Boney Kapoor.
On the occasion of Sridevi’s birthday on August 13 this year, Madame Tussauds, Singapore has announced that a wax statue would soon be dedicated to her. The statue is a replica of Sridevi’s look in the hit Hindi film song, Hawa Hawai from ‘80s film, Mr India.
As a tribute to her, the museum had also collected messages from her fans from across the world and displayed them on the tribute wall at the launch.
A sombre-looking Janhvi was seen checking out the fabric of the dress that the statue is wearing. In other pictures, the three were seen posing with the statue.
Sharing a video of the process of putting the together the statue in the run-up to its unveiling, Boney had written in Twitter: “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever.”
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan". She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.
In February last year, all of India and the film industry woke up to the shocking news of Sridevi’s untimely death in Dubai. The late actor was in the Gulf nation for the wedding of her husband’s nephew. She died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub. The actor’s funeral procession in Mumbai later was attended by thousands of her grieving fans.
The news left the family completely shattered. A few days after Sridevi’s death, Janhvi wrote a heart-wrenching post on her mother.
She had written: “There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But, you were for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That’s why he took you back. But at least we had you.”
At her birthday this year too Janhvi along with a number of Bollywood celebrities recalled the late actor with fond words. While Janhvi wrote: “ Happy birthday Mumma, I love you”. Anil Kapoor, her brother-in-law and co-star in a number of hit film, had written: “Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi!”
First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:29 IST