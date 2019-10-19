Ranveer Singh’s new look gets hilarious reactions: ‘I want to rub my child in your face’, says Tanmay Bhat

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared pictures of his flamboyant new look on Instagram, and the reactions he’s getting are hilarious. While some compared him to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, others called him a peacock. “Going where?” asked wife Deepika Padukone.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat wrote in the comments section, “I want to rub my first born child on your face.” Actor Jatin Sarna, who appeared in Sacred Games, compared him to Salvador Dali, while Siddhanth Kapoor brought up Michael Jackson. “Dear Joaquin Phoenix, your Joker role is in danger,” one person wrote.

“Waah peacock lag rahe ho,” wrote one fan. Ranveer posted three new pictures of his look, which includes a curly moustache, a neon green trench coat, and underneath that a grey pinstriped suit. Ranveer accessorised his look with orange shades.

To answer Deepika’s question, Ranveer wore the ensemble for an event in Mumbai. The actor is known for his loud personal style, but Deepika said in an interview that he isn’t like that in his private life. She said at a recent event, “There is an extremely quiet, vulnerable and intelligent side to him that I guess people don’t get to see very often. He’s extremely expressive, a lot of directors get to see that side of him as well.”

Deepika added that because of Ranveer’s fashion sensibilities, she is often held up to his standards. She said, “I don’t get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they’ll be like so boring, why can’t she try something fun? And when I try something fun, it’s like oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does. What do you want?”

