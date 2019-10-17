Deepika Padukone has perfect comeback for Ranveer Singh’s cheeky comment: ‘Ghar aaja, main batati hoon’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh left a cheeky comment on his wife Deepika Padukone's stunning photograph and she gave him a hilarious response. Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a close-up photograph of herself and Ranveer could not help but post a comment on it.

Responding to one close-up image of Deepika, he wrote: "Aur paas". His comment got over 15000 ‘likes’. The Piku star replied: "Accha, Ghar aaja, Mein Batati Hoon," as she posted a broom emoji alongside it. Deepika's reply won close to 9000 likes.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, in which she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's '83.

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.

'83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

