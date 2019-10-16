Ranveer Singh calls this Deepika Padukone’s ‘Is this any time to come home?’ glare. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:18 IST

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are having fun on Instagram again, posting cheeky comments and getting fitting replies. Deepika on Wednesday shared several posts in conjunction with her latest magazine cover, and Ranveer made it a point to comment on as many as he could.

Under one picture, which shows Deepika with a rather stern look on her face, Ranveer wrote, “This is the ‘Is this any time to come home?’ glare.” Against another picture, Ranveer wrote, “That look when the Rassam is on its way to the table.” Under a close-up picture of Deepika’s face, Ranveer commented, “Aur pass (closer).”

The couple’s friends from the industry also jumped in on the fun. Sonakshi Sinha, in response to Ranveer’s first comment, wrote, “Oh no, baba’s in trouble.”

In the accompanying spread in Harper’s Bazaar, Deepika spoke about their relationship. Asked about why they didn’t live together before marriage, she said, “There was a lot of temptation to move away from the traditional, especially for the two of us, who are constantly travelling, but it was important to me. Ranveer has always been okay with whatever. He’s always said, ‘Whatever makes you happy makes me happy.’ But for me, it’s about wanting to do everything at the right time. It’s how I saw my parents do it, so I didn’t know any other way.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh can’t stop staring at Deepika Padukone in throwback Ram-Leela pic, she says ‘7 years on nothing has changed’

Deepika added, “If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on? That’s what this year has been—living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn’t been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we’re enjoying every bit of it.”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in secret ceremonies in Italy’s Lake Como district in November 2018. In fact, their social media PDA is what initially spurred speculation about their relationship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 20:09 IST