Deepika Padukone on why she didn’t live with Ranveer Singh before marriage: ‘What would we be discovering later on?’

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone has made a stunning appearance on the cover of yet another magazine this month. She has now featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar US, which has called her ‘the woman who became one of the world’s biggest stars while you were sleeping.’

In her interview to the magazine, Deepika at length about becoming a Bollywood star, dealing with depression and also her marriage with Ranveer Singh. The couple got married in November last year and will soon celebrate their one-year anniversary.

When asked about why the couple decided not to live together before getting married, Deepika said that it was important to her. “There was a lot of temptation to move away from the traditional, especially for the two of us, who are constantly travelling, but it was important to me,” she said. “Ranveer has always been okay with whatever. He’s always said, ‘Whatever makes you happy makes me happy.’ But for me, it’s about wanting to do everything at the right time. It’s how I saw my parents do it, so I didn’t know any other way,” she said.

“If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on? That’s what this year has been—living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn’t been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we’re enjoying every bit of it,” she added.

Deepika also talked about how her mother was the first to know about her depression in 2014. She said she broke down in front of her one day. “I just couldn’t stop crying,” she said. “[My mom] asked, ‘Is it your relationship? Is it your work?’ And I said, “No, no, no, none of those things.’ I just kept saying, ‘No, no, no. I don’t know. I don’t why I feel empty.” He mother told her she needed help. “There was no conversation, there was no argument,” she said.

Deepika is now one of the biggest champions of mental health in India. She runs the Live Laugh Love foundation and regularly participates in lectures and talks on the same.

She will soon be seen in 83 with husband Ranveer Singh and in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She plays cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in the former and an acid-attack survivor in Chhapaak.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:49 IST