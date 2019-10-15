Disha Vakani’s husband addresses her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Won’t be back for good’

tv

Actor Disha Vakani may be coming back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but not for long. While she has shot for a special episode of the show, her husband Mayur Padia has said that she will not be back for good.

Disha who plays the affable Daya Ben on the hit comedy show, has been missing from it since the last two years. Her fans have missed her a lot and have been waiting to see her return to the show. Mayur, however, says the deal with the show’s makers has not been finalised yet.

“She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution,” he told Pinkvilla.

Show’s producer Asit Modi said, “I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show,” he added.

A clip showing Daya’s return to the show was shared on social media last week. It showed Disha dressed in full Daya costume with her blingy saree, heavy jewellery and the iconic hair bun. Watch it here:

According to a report in Spotboye, Disha had put some strong conditions for her return. She demanded changes to her working hours and a fee hike. She would get Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode and was reportedly demanding Rs 1.50 lakhs per episode, which the makers weren’t prepared to give.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:23 IST