Disha Vakani unlikely to return to TV screens as Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Details inside

For the millions of fans of hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, this will certainly come as a dampener. As per latest news reports, one of the most popular actors from the show, Disha Vakani, is unlikely to return.

Disha played the much-loved character Daya Ben in the hit sitcom. The actor was on a maternity leave since September 2017. Her daughter was born in November that year and the actor has been a full-time mother since then.

A while back there were reports that she might make a comeback but that seems unlikely now. According to a report on Bollywoodlife.com, the TV show’s maker Asit Modi gave a rather vague answer when asked about Disha’s return. He was reportedly quoted as saying: “Maybe true. I don’t know about the final decision. My team is talking with her.”

As per a report in Spotboye, Disha had put up tough conditions for her return. Apart from stipulations of her working hours, she had also asked for a fee hike; before she quit, she would get Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode. She was reportedly asking for Rs 1.50 lakhs per episode, which the makers weren’t prepared to give.

Disha married businessman Mayur Pandya in 2015. Prior to Taarak Mehta, she had done bit roles in films like Devdas and Jodha Akbar.

Meanwhile, actor Nirmal Soni has been roped in to play new Dr Haathi. Late actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who played Dr Hansraj Hathi in Taarak Mehta... with aplomb, died in July last year following a massive cardiac arrest, leaving his millions of fans in deep shock.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:42 IST