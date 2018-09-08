Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Daya ben aka Disha Vakani to make a comeback. More details inside

Much loved by all, Daya ben, aka Disha Vakani, a character from the hit TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is likely to join back soon.

According to a report in Times of India, Vakani, who was on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter, will return after two months. Quoting a source, the report added that the producers of the comedy show are in talks with her.

The actor took a break from work, after the birth of her daughter, Stuti, on November 30 last year. The new mom is certainly enjoying this new phase of her life.

Disha Vakani took a break from work after having a baby.

Meanwhile, in other developments on the show, actor Nirmal Soni has been roped in to play new Dr Haathi. Late actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who played Dr Hansraj Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with aplomb, died in July this year following a massive cardiac arrest, leaving his millions of fans in deep shock.

The showrunners of Taarak Mehta... were unable to find the right actor to play the role. Reportedly, the makers couldn’t finalise an actor because there was no one who could generate as much laughter as late Kavi Kumar Azad could. This led to the buzz that the original Dr Haathi, Nirmal Soni, would be asked to reprise the role.

However, at that time, the actor had spoken to SpotboyE and said he had not been approached for the role. The situation is clearer now and the website has confirmed that not only will Nirmal play role, the character would reportedly be introduced on September 13.

Actor Nirmal Soni is the new Dr Haathi.

The report in SpotboyE states that Nirmal recorded his first comeback episode recently at Filmcity. It is also speculated that Nirmal will be re-introduced on the show with a lot of fanfare. The plot of the episode to be aired, according to the report, is, “This Ganesh Chaturthi, Gokuldham is waiting for Dr Hathi (beginning from 7th September) Gokuldham Society is very active in the mornings. Jethalal is performing his morning rituals while the Gokuldhaam ladies are returning from a morning jog. Komal returns home after a long time. She informs everybody that Dr. Haathi is busy helping flood-affected people and has opened a medical camp over there and will be back during Ganpati festival. Tapu Sena along with entire Gokuldhaamites get busy in preparations for the Ganpati festival. All are confused as to who will do the first aarti. Later it is mutually decided that Hathi’s family will do the first aarti.”

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 13:14 IST